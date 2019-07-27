Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Statement Made With Larry Fitzgerald Appearing In Top 100 List

Jul 27, 2019 at 08:42 AM
Darren Urban

Lists like the NFL Network's Top 100 players (from the season before) can be taken with a grain of salt. Yes, players vote on them. Sometimes, I don't know how much focus is put on the vote by the individual guy who decided to do it. That said, to see Larry Fitzgerald appear yet again on the list -- at No. 60 -- following a tough 2018 season says an awful lot about the respect he has earned around the league from his peers.

Fitzgerald has now been on every NFLN Top 100 list since they started, with this being the ninth year. Fitz was 27th in 2018, after making 109 catches in 2017. But last year, the Cardinals' offense was terrible. They could get no consistency, and Fitzgerald had very little help within the receiving corps. He had just 69 receptions for 734 yards and six touchdowns. His catches and yards totals were among the worst of his career.

But it was easy to see that Fitz, who was 35 last season in his 15th year, still was a good football player. Circumstances dictated his relatively poor stats (for Fitz, at least). Still, it's impressive to see fellow NFL players decide Fitzgerald remains on this list, and not on the fringes in the 90s or something.

The way Fitzgerald has begun camp, with a chemistry with rookie QB Kyler Murray and a couple of highlight catches already, makes me think he'll do well in this new offense. I expect his numbers to jump again. And I'd guess he'll show up in the Top 100 again this time next year.

