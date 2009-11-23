



Dear Cardinals Fans,

My name is Tamar and this is my 3rd year cheering for the Arizona Cardinals. I feel so blessed to be part of such and amazing group of girls with a great coach. We have been practicing hard all summer and every second of sweat was worth it as we stepped onto the field for the first preseason game. As I stood in line preparing for the National Anthem I was able to gaze around the stadium and really appreciate how lucky I am. The fans filled the stadium and anticipation rose as the start of the game grew closer and I could feel a buzz of excitement from the fans as well as my teammates. Being able to cheer on the field for the cardinals and the fans is an experience that I can't really put into words, but I can say that it is a life changing one. I absolutely love being part of the Cardinals organization and being able to interact with the community and supporters!

Dancing is only a part of what we do as being a Cardinals Cheerleader. I have been very fortunate to engage in other opportunities with the Arizona Cardinals. In 2005 I was able to travel to Mexico City for the Cardinals home game against the 49ers. We were greeted with open arms by everyone there and had a wonderful time! We were able to visit and perform at many different locations and interact with a variety of different people on the way. We left with the perfect send off as the Cardinals won the game! I also have been able to travel to Fort Lewis in Washington and spend time at the Air Force Base. I was able to meet people who fight for our country and really hear how they live their lives each and every day. I went aboard a few different aircrafts and learned how they work, saw how they use helicopters to save people and even got to fly a plane all by myself (it was only a computer simulated flight of course!). These are experiences that I will never forget.

Outside of being a cheerleader, I am a High School English Teacher. I spend lots of time grading papers, reading and writing. I really enjoy working with the youth of our future and it is such a rewarding experience. Someday though, I do plan to pursue a career with the FBI!

Thank you loyal Cardinals fans! This is going to be a fantastic season and I look forward to bringing my best onto the field at each and every game.