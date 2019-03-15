Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Terrell Suggs arrives, and free agency comings and goings 

Mar 14, 2019 at 08:39 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

It was March of 2003 -- just about this time of year, a week or two later -- when I left my post covering the NFL owners meetings at the Biltmore to head to Tempe and ASU. The Sun Devils were holding their pro day, and the star of the show was going to be Terrell Suggs. It was that day that I first thought about when the news broke that Suggs would be signing with the Cards as a free agent. That day. And not because of the pro day per se -- when I told him Thursday I had attended, Suggs smiled and said, "That wasn't a good day" -- but after. I was driving back to the Biltmore after it was over when I got a call saying the Cardinals were holding a press conference that afternoon. It would be at the Biltmore, in front of the national media there for the meetings. Seems that they had signed a free agent named Emmitt Smith.

Smith, of course, was playing out the end of his career. Suggs too is at the end of his career. But it doesn't seem quite the same. Suggs still had seven sacks last season. He may not be the guy who won the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2011 anymore, but I think he can still make an impact (Suggs played that coy Thursday, just saying "we're gonna find out" when asked about how much he had left.)

The Cardinals have already had a significant roster overhaul. Before free agency, they added CB Robert Alford, OLB Brooks Reed, TE Charles Clay and ILB Tanner Vallejo. They got T Marcus Gilbert in trade. They signed Suggs and QB Brett Hundley Thursday, and reports have them adding at some point ILB Jordan Hicks, G J.R. Sweezy, WR Kevin White and G Max Garcia.

Meanwhile, familiar names have departed. G Mike Iupati signed with the Seahawks, although it was pretty clear Iupati was going to be moving on. G Oday Aboushi left for Detroit. LB Deone Bucannon signed with the Buccaneers and reunited with former defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, getting a one-year deal hoping to build back his worth in free agency -- an understandable decision to leave.

LB Markus Golden is also doing the same, heading to New York to play for Giants DC/former Cardinals DC James Bettcher as he tries to get back to that 2016 level and be a free agent again. (A quick note on Golden -- I will personally miss him. The dude just loves to go full speed and play football and the rest of it is just noise. I hope he can find the range again.)

It'll be interesting how free agency goes from here. The flurry is probably over. There could be a guy here or there, depending on the market, but the attention may turn mostly to the draft. No. 1 awaits.

Suggs at presser AP
Photo by Matt York/AP

Related Content

news

Darius Vinnett Wins Rod Graves Award For Top Scout

Honor comes at the conclusion of each draft

news

After DeAndre Hopkins News, Receiver Speculation Won't Stop

OBJ at a Suns game, Dez Bryant on the radio, but do Cardinals really need someone?

news

Cardinals Live On The Edge, And Draft Aftermath

news

Cardinals Go Hollywood (Brown)

Adding receiver truly works on many levels for current roster

news

J.J. Watt Wants Cardinals, Fans 'To Feel We Are All Connected'

Defensive end likes being out in community of new home

news

Malcolm Butler Wasn't 'Prepared Mentally' To Play With Cardinals

Cornerback explains retirement decision now that he's back with Patriots

news

Linebacker Kylie Fitts Calls It A Career

Concussion ended 2021 season early

news

Edge Rushers Can Be Had Deep In Draft, Says Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Network analyst says on Dave Pasch Podcast Cardinals have options at 23

news

Larry Fitzgerald (And Devon Kennard) Check Out Broadcasting

NFLPA holds boot camp -- could the former receiver end up on camera?

news

The Logistics Of The Mexico Trip

Cardinals contingent visits Estadio Azteca ahead of this season's game

news

J.J. Watt, Man Of The People (On A Saturday Afternoon)

Defensive end follows through on promise to hang out with fans

news

Kliff Kingsbury Reiterates He And Kyler Murray 'In A Good Place'

Cardinals coach makes comment at NFL Owners Meetings

Advertising