The One at 1

The One At 1: 2008 -- Jake Long

Offensive tackle made multiple Pro Bowls with Dolphins

Apr 12, 2019 at 09:30 AM
Jake Long, a tackle from Michigan, speaks at a news conference after being selected first overall by the Miami Dolphins during the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft Saturday, April 26, 2008, at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Photo by Frank Franklin II/AP
The Cardinals hold the No. 1 overall pick for April's NFL draft for the first time since 1958. As the day for the Cards to make their selection draws closer, azcardinals.com will take a look at the last 30 No. 1 overall selections and each player's impact on the team and league.

NAME/YEAR: Jake Long/2008

TEAM: Miami Dolphins

THE SITUATION: The Dolphins had many holes following a 1-15 season and could have gone a number of different ways at the top of the draft. Cleo Lemon, Trent Green and John Beck split time at quarterback in 2007 and Matt Ryan was available, but the team instead zeroed in on Long, the standout tackle out of Michigan.

THE CAREER: Long put together a nice career, especially early on. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons, giving the Dolphins an immediate return on investment. Long was a second-team All-Pro in 2009 and a first-team All-Pro in 2010. Long was wooed away by the Rams after in 2013 but suffered a pair of torn ACLs with St. Louis, cutting short his career.

THE OTHER OPTIONS IN TOP FIVE: Ryan went No. 3 overall to the Falcons and has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Rams took defensive end Chris Long – no relation – at No. 2, while running back Darren McFadden went No. 4 to the Raiders and defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey was chosen No. 5 by the Chiefs.

