The One At 1: 2015 -- Jameis Winston

The Cardinals hold the No. 1 overall pick for April's NFL draft for the first time since 1958. As the day for the Cards to make their selection draws closer, azcardinals.com will take a look at the last 30 No. 1 overall selections and each player's impact on the team and league.

NAME/YEAR: QB Jameis Winston, 2015

TEAM: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

THE SITUATION: The Bucs needed a quarterback. It was Winston, from Florida State, or Marcus Mariota, from Oregon. Winston had the big arm and was more in the mold of a traditional franchise quarterback. Winston also had a college career dotted with off-field issues, including being accused of sexual assault. Ultimately, the Bucs picked Winston.

THE CAREER: Winston is still driving decisions in Tampa despite an up-and-down career – Bruce Arians was hired as head coach in part because he was willing to continue to try and make Winston what the Bucs thought he could be when he was drafted. Winston has had some highs but he also has had lows and the Buccaneers haven't come close to a playoff berth in his time there.