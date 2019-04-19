Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

The One at 1

The One At 1: 2015 -- Jameis Winston

Buccaneers go with Florida State star as their new QB

Apr 19, 2019 at 09:30 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

When Jameis Winston was chosen No. 1 in 2015, he chose to remain at home with family than attend the draft in New York.
Photo by Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
When Jameis Winston was chosen No. 1 in 2015, he chose to remain at home with family than attend the draft in New York.

The Cardinals hold the No. 1 overall pick for April's NFL draft for the first time since 1958. As the day for the Cards to make their selection draws closer, azcardinals.com will take a look at the last 30 No. 1 overall selections and each player's impact on the team and league.

NAME/YEAR: QB Jameis Winston, 2015

TEAM: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

THE SITUATION: The Bucs needed a quarterback. It was Winston, from Florida State, or Marcus Mariota, from Oregon. Winston had the big arm and was more in the mold of a traditional franchise quarterback. Winston also had a college career dotted with off-field issues, including being accused of sexual assault. Ultimately, the Bucs picked Winston.

THE CAREER: Winston is still driving decisions in Tampa despite an up-and-down career – Bruce Arians was hired as head coach in part because he was willing to continue to try and make Winston what the Bucs thought he could be when he was drafted. Winston has had some highs but he also has had lows and the Buccaneers haven't come close to a playoff berth in his time there.

THE OTHER OPTIONS IN TOP FIVE: If the Bucs were going to take a quarterback, they could've taken Mariota (No. 2, Titans). Tackle Brandon Scherff (No. 5, Washington) has been a starter. Both Amari Cooper (No. 4, Raiders) and Dante Fowler (No. 3, Jaguars) have flashed, but are also already on their second teams.

Related Content

news

The One At 1: 2018 -- Baker Mayfield

Former Oklahoma star excelled in first season with Browns

news

The One At 1: 2017 -- Myles Garrett

Browns pass on quarterback possibilities to take athletic pass rusher

news

The One At 1: 2016 -- Jared Goff

Rams' risky decision to trade up to No. 1 pick worked out well

news

The One At 1: 2014 -- Jadeveon Clowney

Texans selected a good player but passed on Khalil Mack

news

The One At 1: 2013 -- Eric Fisher

In a draft devoid of big names, Chiefs go after offensive tackle

news

The One At 1: 2012 -- Andrew Luck

Colts struck gold with choice of the Stanford quarterback

news

The One At 1: 2011 -- Cam Newton

Panthers take quarterback with a big arm and a big frame

news

The One At 1: 2010 -- Sam Bradford

Injuries torpedoed quarterback's NFL career

news

The One At 1: 2009 -- Matthew Stafford

Lions grab Georgia quarterback to be their long-term answer

news

The One At 1: 2008 -- Jake Long

Offensive tackle made multiple Pro Bowls with Dolphins

news

The One At 1: 2007 -- JaMarcus Russell

Raiders go with the big-arm quarterback and miss big time

Advertising