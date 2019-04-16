The One At 1: 2012 -- Andrew Luck

The Cardinals hold the No. 1 overall pick for April's NFL draft for the first time since 1958. As the day for the Cards to make their selection draws closer, azcardinals.com will take a look at the last 30 No. 1 overall selections and each player's impact on the team and league.

NAME/YEAR: Andrew Luck/2012

TEAM: Indianapolis Colts

THE SITUATION: The Colts were a perennial contender with Peyton Manning at the helm, but a season-ending neck injury to the star quarterback resulted in a 2-14 season in 2011. There was enough doubt around Manning's ability to return to form that the Colts decided to release him. It didn't hurt that there was a standout signal-caller from Stanford entering the draft. The Colts chose Luck No. 1 overall, and while Manning went on to win another Super Bowl with the Broncos, the decision worked out for Indianapolis.

THE CAREER: Luck's rookie season was up and down, but he quickly ascended to stardom. Luck has made the Pro Bowl four times and led the NFL with 40 touchdown passes in 2014. He missed the 2017 season with a shoulder injury and there was concern it could hamper his career, but Luck had the best passer rating of his career in 2018 and has rejoined the list of elite signal-callers in the NFL.