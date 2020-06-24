The Question Of The Cardinals' Dallas Workout

There haven't been any official reports or even social media showing any of the Cardinals taking part in the planned workout this week with Kyler Murray in Dallas -- the one that was planned right before Saturday's NFLPA advisory asking to refrain because of COVID-19 reasons -- but there have been other hints.

Whether it was Chase Edmonds posting a video of eating at a barbecue restaurant in The Colony, Texas (a suburb of Dallas) with Trent Sherfield or both Brett Hundley and Eno Benjamin posting photos from the football field at Allen High School -- which Murray attended -- it sure seems like at least some of the guys gathered. DeAndre Hopkins had posted a video earlier in the week of him driving into Dallas. A fan had also posted to reddit earlier this week with photos of Christian Kirk, KeeSean Johnson, Darrell Daniels and A.J. Richardson at his place of work in Texas, with Murray signing autographs.