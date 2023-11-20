The Snap Count Story - Week 11

Michael Wilson was out, and so Greg Dortch -- as he did so many times last season -- stepped in.

Dortch led the Cardinals with six catches (on eight targets) for 76 yards on Sunday, giving him seven catches on the season. He played 46 snaps of the 61 available to the Cardinals' offense, one more offensive snap than he had totaled in the first 10 games combined.

Dortch actually played two more snaps than Rondale Moore. Hollywood Brown led the wideouts with 58 snaps, and Andre Baccellia was only needed for five.

Tight end Trey McBride was a rare non-QB/OL to join the offensive 100 percent club, playing all 61 snaps. Fellow tight end Geoff Swaim had 24, and Elijah Higgins had nine (including one near-miraculous 20-yard catch-and-run that was overturned on a challenge and I am still not sure it should have been.)

At running back, James Conner was in for 42 snaps and practice-squad call-up Tony Jones had 16. Keaontay Ingram, interestingly enough, was active but did not play in the game in any capacity.

Cornerback Marco Wilson, who has struggled, set season-lows in both defensive snaps (50) and defensive snap percentage (75). It was the fourth straight game Wilson's percentage had decreased. Rookie cornerback Garrett Williams led the position with 52 snaps (out of 67) and Antonio Hamilton had 51 before exiting after his interception with a hamstring injury that left him on the turf for a few minutes. Starling Thomas had 33 snaps.

At safety, both Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson -- who had a huge game -- 100 percented with 67. Inside linebacker Kyzir White, who usually is also in 100 percent of the time, played just 26 snaps before exciting with a biceps injury. Krys Barnes (22) filled in nicely, adding an interception, while Josh Woods took White's leadership role on 55 snaps.

The defensive line rotation got out of whack when Leki Fotu (12 snaps) left early with a hand injury. Coach Jonathan Gannon also mentioned Kevin Strong had gotten banged up and Strong only had 22 snaps. That left a whopping 55 for rookie Dante Stills (a season-high), 40 for Roy Lopez and 33 for PS call-up Phil Hoskins.