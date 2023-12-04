The Snap Count Story - Week 13

James Conner needed more playing time and more touches, and the Cardinals obliged. Of course, it was easy to do so Sunday in Pittsburgh, where the Cardinals played with the lead from the end of the second quarter on, but it was impossible not to appreciate what Conner did -- and how the running back took the cliche of "getting stronger as the game wore on" and proved it tangible.

Conner played 52 of the Cardinals' 68 offensive snaps, his most snaps since Week 1. He also had 25 carries (for 105 yards and two touchdowns), his most carries in a game since he had 25 (for 120 yards) against the Chargers on Nov. 27, 2022. Conner has only had at least 25 carries in a game one other time in his career, when he had 31 in Week 1 of 2018 playing for the Steelers.

Conner not only performed, but it was needed. Emari Demercado only played two snaps before sustaining a neck injury on a hellacious illegal hit by his head. Michael Carter filled in with 13 snaps as Conner's main backup.

The other Cardinals' star of the game, tight end Trey McBride, played a season-high 65 snaps, the second-highest total of his career, while Geoff Swaim (34) and Elijah Higgins (22) also had season-highs in snaps. The run-heavy offensive day helped, and it was also why Rondale Moore (37 snaps) was in for only 54 percent of the snaps, tying a season-low. Hollywood Brown only played 36 snaps before his bad heel took him out of the game, while Greg Dortch had 47 snaps and Andre Baccellia had a season-high 31.

On the offensive line, Will Hernandez left briefly, missing six snaps that were filled by Carter O'Donnell.

The defensive 100 percent club had four defensive backs: safeties Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson, and cornerbacks Kei'Trel Clark and Divaad Wilson. Wilson, got in all 61 snaps despite a) being a rookie and b) remaining on the practice squad, where he was a call-up for the game. Nickel cornerback Garrett Williams played 39 snaps.

Inside linebacker Josh Woods missed only one snap, while Krys Barnes played 37 and rookie Owen Pappoe got 6. At outside linebacker, Zaven Collins led the way with 35, followed by BJ Ojulari (28), Cameron Thomas (23), Dennis Gardeck (22) and Victor Dimukeje (20).