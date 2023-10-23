Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

The Snap Count Story - Week 7

Budda Baker returns to play 100 percent of the time

Oct 23, 2023 at 10:06 AM
The secondary is in flux, and the snap counts showed that Sunday in Seattle.

No, rookie cornerback Kei'Trel Clark did not appear in the game, despite being active. But before there is a conspiracy theory there, remember that Clark was limited all week in practice with a hamstring injury, and my guess is that he was available only in an emergency situation as the Cardinals tried to get through the week with Clark resting. UPDATE: Mea culpa for me on this one -- Jonathan Gannon said Monday afternoon Clark was healthy, and so his DNP was a coach's decision. It's been a quick drop for the rookie.

Meanwhile, Budda Baker went from being on IR with a hamstring injury that might've sidelined him for 6-to-8 weeks to returning after five missed games and playing 100 percent of the 60 defensive snaps. Never doubt Budda, and never doubt his commitment.

The other defensive 100 percenters were new rookie starting cornerback Starling Thomas V, cornerback Marco Wilson, safety Andre Chachere, and linebacker Kyzir White.

The only part-time player in the secondary this week was rookie Garrett Williams, who made his debut with 26 snaps (and his first interception.) Pro Football Focus broke that down to 22 snaps as the slot corner, three in the box and one as an outside corner. Safety K'Von Wallace, who played every single defensive snap in the five games Baker missed, did not play a defensive snap.

Inside linebacker Josh Woods had been limited late in the week with a back issue, but it didn't affect his playing time, with 52 snaps. The outside linebacker snap rotation was Zaven Collins (38), Victor Dimukeje (28), Cameron Thomas (24), BJ Ojulari (20), and Dennis Gardeck (18).

On the defensive line, Jonathan Ledbetter (44) led the way, followed by Kevin Strong (35), Dante Stills (26), Roy Lopez (26), and Leki Fotu (23).

Offensively, the running back rotation was almost all Emari Demercado this week, as he was in for 53 of 66 snaps. Damien Williams had 12 offensive snaps, and Keaontay Ingram had none. (Wide receiver Rondale Moore had four of his 44 snaps as a running back.)

Trey McBride and Zach Ertz split the title for most tight end snaps (35), with Geoff Swaim (28) and rookie Elijah Higgins getting his first NFL time (6). At receiver, with Zach Pascal out, besides Moore, it was Marquise Brown (61), Michael Wilson (55), and Greg Dortch (4).

Trystan Colon played all 66 snaps at left guard after not playing at all the previous game, and it was the first time in a month the Cardinals did not sub some at left guard. Kelvin Beachum played 42 snaps after D.J. Humphries was ejected after 24 snaps.

