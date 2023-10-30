The Snap Count Story - Week 8

The statistics alone showed how Trey McBride was taking advantage of the opportunity given with Zach Ertz now on IR with a quad injury. But the snap counts from the game also underscored how much this offense leaned on McBride -- and how McBride looks like he's going to push hard for keeping the TE1 spot even after Ertz returns.

McBride played 63 of 77 offensive snaps against the Ravens, by far his greatest total/percentage since he arrived in the NFL last season. Geoff Swaim played 27 snaps, and Elijah Higgins was in for 12 to round out the position.

Hollywood Brown played 73 snaps against his former team to lead the receiving corps, with Michael Wilson at 68 as the duo continue to cement their place as the top two wideouts. Rondale Moore had 55 snaps, and Zach Pascal 11.

Emari Demercado had his biggest game with carries (20), yards (78) with 42 snaps. Keaontay Ingram had 29 snaps although he didn't get in until the second half. Damien Williams only had three snaps before he left with a foot injury.

There were some changes on the defensive side of the ball, mostly because of safety Jalen Thompson's return. Thompson missed only one snap of the 65 possible, and the Cardinals' 100 percent club shrunk to two players: safety Budda Baker and linebacker Kyzir White.

Marco Wilson played 59 snaps, the first time he has sat out snaps for anything other than injury. He has been a 100 percent guy. Fellow cornerback Antonio Hamilton came back to play 54 snaps, with Garrett Williams at 36, and Starling Thomas at 17. Safety Andre Chachere's snaps shrunk to 3.

BJ Ojulari, who had the first sack of his career, played a season-high 25 snaps at outside linebacker. Zaven Collins led the unit with 42 snaps, Dennis Gardeck had 30, Victor Dimukeje had 26, Cameron Thomas had 17, and Jesse Luketa 10.

Josh Woods had 45 snaps at inside linebacker next to White.