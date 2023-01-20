Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

The Timeline To Hire A Head Coach, Cardinals Division

Dates have run the gamut over past eight moves

Jan 20, 2023 at 08:45 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

At some point, the Cardinals will hire their next head coach. When? That remains the question, especially since there could still be a chance they would want to talk to an assistant still in the postseason of which we have not heard (so far, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is the only candidate still playing.)

But I thought it would be interesting here on Jan. 20 to look back on the dates the last eight Cardinals coaches were hired. The last five have all been hired before the Super Bowl, some well ahead of it. Keep in mind the rules were changed this season so that coaches under contract couldn't have a formal interview before Jan. 17, and that the regular season didn't even end for the Cardinals until Jan. 8, with Kliff Kingsbury let go the following day.

  • Buddy Ryan Feb. 3, 1994
  • Vince Tobin Feb. 7, 1996
  • Dave McGinnis Dec. 18, 2000 (interim and then made permanent in-season)
  • Denny Green Jan. 7, 2004
  • Ken Whisenhunt Jan. 14, 2007
  • Bruce Arians Jan. 17, 2013
  • Steve Wilks Jan. 22, 2018
  • Kliff Kingsbury Jan. 8, 2019

With interviews expected this weekend, it's possible the hiring process stretches into next week and beyond the Jan. 22 Steve Wilks date of hire, putting this one in a realm not seen in more than 25 years.

AP201191008753
Ross D. Franklin/AP

Related Content

news

Number Three Makes For Intrigue When It Comes To Draft

The next few months will be full of speculation of what Cardinals might do

news

The Future Of DeAndre Hopkins

Some kind of decision will need to be made, as wide receiver seemingly leaves clues

news

Rehab And The Kyler Murray Part Of The Coaching Equation

Bidwill wants quarterback to rehab in Arizona

news

Kliff Kingsbury, The Future, And 49ers Aftermath

news

The End Of A 'Wild' Season, And Friday Before The 49ers

news

James Conner Never Lets Up, Something The Cardinals Need

Running back has had solid year despite team's struggles

news

Of Snap Counts And Grades: Falcons Game

Cornerback Christian Matthew steps up with injuries slicing secondary

news

Trey McBride Makes An Early Mark, And Falcons Aftermath

news

Another Week Another Quarterback, And Friday Before The Falcons

news

Colt McCoy As Starter? Why Wouldn't He Be?

With unknowns about the beginning of 2023, Cardinals benefit from veteran's return

news

Of Snap Counts And Grades: Buccaneers Game

Wide receiver Greg Dortch has excellent day, and Watt again shines

Advertising