The Timeline To Hire A Head Coach, Cardinals Division

At some point, the Cardinals will hire their next head coach. When? That remains the question, especially since there could still be a chance they would want to talk to an assistant still in the postseason of which we have not heard (so far, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is the only candidate still playing.)

But I thought it would be interesting here on Jan. 20 to look back on the dates the last eight Cardinals coaches were hired. The last five have all been hired before the Super Bowl, some well ahead of it. Keep in mind the rules were changed this season so that coaches under contract couldn't have a formal interview before Jan. 17, and that the regular season didn't even end for the Cardinals until Jan. 8, with Kliff Kingsbury let go the following day.

Buddy Ryan Feb. 3, 1994

Vince Tobin Feb. 7, 1996

Dave McGinnis Dec. 18, 2000 (interim and then made permanent in-season)

Denny Green Jan. 7, 2004

Ken Whisenhunt Jan. 14, 2007

Bruce Arians Jan. 17, 2013

Steve Wilks Jan. 22, 2018

Kliff Kingsbury Jan. 8, 2019