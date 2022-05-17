Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Trey McBride Tops List Of Three More Draft Pick Signings

Cardinals down to two unsigned draftees; Matthew, Hayes also done

May 17, 2022 at 04:41 PM
Darren Urban

Tight end Trey McBride during his contract signing Tuesday.
The path to signing draft picks got much easier a decade ago once rookie contracts were slotted.

So the Cardinals closing in on signing all of their draft picks -- after doing so with second-round tight end Trey McBride and seventh-rounders Christian Matthew, a cornerback, and Marquis Hayes, an offensive lineman -- on Tuesday comes as expected.

The Cardinals last week signed running back Keaontay Ingram, offensive lineman Lecitus Smith and linebacker Jesse Luketa. The only two draftees yet unsigned are third-round picks Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders.

All rookies signed four-year contracts.

The rookies are at the Dignity Health Training Center for good now, merging this week with veterans with the voluntary Phase Two workouts. Organized Team Activities begin Monday.

Working On Phase Two

Images from the third week of Phase Two workouts

LB Dennis Gardeck
1 / 22

LB Dennis Gardeck

Arizona Cardinals
QBs Jarrett Guarantano, Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley
2 / 22

QBs Jarrett Guarantano, Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley

Arizona Cardinals
WR Rondale Moore and coach Kliff Kingsbury
3 / 22

WR Rondale Moore and coach Kliff Kingsbury

Arizona Cardinals
DE J.J. Watt
4 / 22

DE J.J. Watt

Arizona Cardinals
RB Eno Benjamin
5 / 22

RB Eno Benjamin

Arizona Cardinals
DL Leki Fotu
6 / 22

DL Leki Fotu

Arizona Cardinals
CB Byron Murphy
7 / 22

CB Byron Murphy

Arizona Cardinals
LB Ezekiel Turner
8 / 22

LB Ezekiel Turner

Arizona Cardinals
CB Marco Wilson
9 / 22

CB Marco Wilson

Arizona Cardinals
LB Chandler Wooten
10 / 22

LB Chandler Wooten

Arizona Cardinals
CB Christian Matthew
11 / 22

CB Christian Matthew

Arizona Cardinals
LB Nick Vigil
12 / 22

LB Nick Vigil

Arizona Cardinals
LB Zaven Collins
13 / 22

LB Zaven Collins

Arizona Cardinals
OL Lecitus Smith
14 / 22

OL Lecitus Smith

Arizona Cardinals
LB Tanner Vallejo
15 / 22

LB Tanner Vallejo

Arizona Cardinals
LB Myjai Sanders
16 / 22

LB Myjai Sanders

Arizona Cardinals
LB Victor Dimukeje
17 / 22

LB Victor Dimukeje

Arizona Cardinals
LB Joe Walker
18 / 22

LB Joe Walker

Arizona Cardinals
OL Haggai Ndubuisi
19 / 22

OL Haggai Ndubuisi

Arizona Cardinals
Working on a special teams drill
20 / 22

Working on a special teams drill

Arizona Cardinals
LB Jesse Luketa
21 / 22

LB Jesse Luketa

Arizona Cardinals
DL Rashard Lawrence
22 / 22

DL Rashard Lawrence

