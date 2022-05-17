Trey McBride Tops List Of Three More Draft Pick Signings

The path to signing draft picks got much easier a decade ago once rookie contracts were slotted.
So the Cardinals closing in on signing all of their draft picks -- after doing so with second-round tight end Trey McBride and seventh-rounders Christian Matthew, a cornerback, and Marquis Hayes, an offensive lineman -- on Tuesday comes as expected.
The Cardinals last week signed running back Keaontay Ingram, offensive lineman Lecitus Smith and linebacker Jesse Luketa. The only two draftees yet unsigned are third-round picks Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders.
All rookies signed four-year contracts.
The rookies are at the Dignity Health Training Center for good now, merging this week with veterans with the voluntary Phase Two workouts. Organized Team Activities begin Monday.
Images from the third week of Phase Two workouts