Waiting On Ojulari, And Camp Practice Aftermath

At some point, second-round rookie linebacker BJ Ojulari will be able to return from his knee injury and come off the PUP list. But what that looks like when Ojulari is actually on the field will be something to consider.

Because of the knee problem, Ojulari essentially hasn't been on the field doing anything since right after the draft. The Cardinals certainly aren't going to rush him back, but the longer he's out, the more he will have to make up. What that means for a 2023 impact will be TBD.

"There really is no expectation," defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said. "Once he is able to get back on the field we can start working him back in the mix, we can start repping him and gauge where he is at, from a schematic standpoint to a technique standpoint, in the run game, pass rushing, dropping into coverage. There are a lot of things we need to assess before we can be like, 'This is the role he can play.'"

-- The Cardinals' Wednesday practice was low-tempo, leaving no highlights per se. The team will be high tempo both Thursday and Saturday for the Red & White Practice.

-- The good news is that wide receiver Hollywood Brown was back doing more work at practice, the most he had done in a week. He said afterward the team was doing a good job "making sure I'm right." Brown wasn't getting into specifics of what isn't right, and injury information is going to be sparse until injury reports begin in the regular season.

-- Tackle Kelvin Beachum looked like he had a vet day, and the others who have been limited -- TE Trey McBride, TE Geoff Swaim, TE Joel Honingford, LB Myjai Sanders, RB Keaontay Ingram, CB Quavian White -- still were down.

-- Rallis said the Cardinals were "not close" to deciding who the starting cornerbacks will be, although Marco Wilson is going to be difficult to dislodge as one of them.