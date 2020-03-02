Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

What's Learned At The NFL Combine -- And What Is Not

Mar 02, 2020 at 10:18 AM
The numbers are all in after a week in Indianapolis, and some of them are sparkly. How meaningful they are, well, that's a little more difficult to tell. And that's always been the rub at the Scouting combine.

You're not supposed to fall in love with workout warriors. It's been proven countless times that combine workout numbers do not correlate directly to NFL performance (and even when they do, it still doesn't necessarily signify cause and effect.)

Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons runs a 4.39 40 and while that's eye-popping, he was already seemingly unlikely to drop in the draft all the way to the Cardinals at No. 8. And while there was measurable athleticism shown by, for example, offensive linemen Tristan Wirfs and Mekhi Becton, that doesn't necessarily mean they could block Nick Bosa.

Leave it to Bruce Arians to sum it up nicely.

"You might run a 4.3, but your tape says you're 4.6," the Bucs coach/former Cardinals coach told Tampa reporters at the combine. "You might run a 4.6, but your tape says you're 4.4. The tape don't lie. The combine lies. You can fall in love at the combine and get your ass broke."

Again, Indy is mostly about the medical checks and the player interviews by the teams. The running and jumping and lifting is nice, but if the guy couldn't play before he arrived at the combine, nothing he did in Indy is going to change that. And if he can play, you have to be very careful about worrying that he ran five-hundredths of a second slower than you expected.

OL Tristan Wirfs
Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/AP
OL Tristan Wirfs

