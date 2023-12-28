With Future In Mind, Time To Learn For Cardinals Rookies 

Defensive lineman Dante Stills and cornerback Kei'Trel Clark each have seven starts, while cornerback Garrett Williams has started five times in eight appearances. Quarterback Clayton Tune's sole start was in Cleveland.

General manager Monti Ossenfort also acquired undrafted rookies that have made an impact. Running back Emari Demercado has a pair of starts in a dozen appearances. Cornerback Starling Thomas V and tight end Elijah Higgins were claimed via waivers and have each seen the field as starters this season. Practice squad cornerback Divaad Wilson and tight end Blake Whiteheart have appeared in two games as well, with Wilson getting a start.

Veteran safety Budda Baker admitted he has never played on a team that has given so many snaps to first-year players, and has to remember it is a process for those players to learn the game.

"Everybody has the same mindset of just putting in the work every day," Pappoe said. "We're trying to be consistent and get one percent better and it's showing up on the field."

This has been a season that has it's attention on the present, but certainly is peeking towards the future as well. If there's a silver-lining within losing multiple veterans to injury, the young guys have had a chance to prove themselves.

"The biggest learning tool that you have, in my opinion, there's a lot of them, but the biggest one you have are game reps," Gannon said. "To be in a game, going against a different opponent when it matters and when it counts, under the lights, those are huge reps. For some of the younger guys, those are huge reps for them and big time learning experiences."

Gannon agreed that it is a positive since he's seen players grow as the season has progressed. Johnson's rise has been a steady one, he said , and Michael Wilson's impact has been felt in ways that the stat sheet might not indicate.

For Pappoe, most of his playing time has been on special teams. He recovered Matt Prater's onside kick in Week 8, the first player to successfully recover an onside kick in the NFL this season. He's embraced the specialist life, but injuries to Kyzir White and Josh Woods opened the door to a start, and Pappoe is hungry for more.