You've Got Mail: 12 Picks, Boost For The Future

"Hi Darren. My worry with drafting 12 rookies is that they all won't make the team, and therefore are 'wasted' picks. Last year we only took nine. But all nine made the roster. I can't possibly imagine we keep all 12 this year, and that's why I was shocked that we took 12. I thought for sure we'd consolidate and move up for targeted guys. Has Monti commented on this yet?"

Not specifically. He did say they ultimately wanted to stay and make the picks. I do think there were a couple of spots the Cardinals looked into trading up and such deals didn't come together. In the end, do I expect all 12 on the 53? No. But you had eight picks in the top 104, and those are the key people in my opinion. It's about having more shots at a guy succeeding. Yes, you can say a "better" player has a higher chance of working out, but the numbers are the numbers and it's more likely with 12 picks that you'll have more players work out. Besides, whether you have late draft picks or sign UDFAs, you're still going to have 15 to 20 rookies on the roster for training camp. It doesn't really matter if they were drafted or not.