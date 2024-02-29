Cardinals Have Pressing Need To Add To Cornerback Room

INDIANAPOLIS – Job interviews for Terrion Arnold – the Alabama product considered the top cornerback in a good cornerback draft class – are ongoing, and he found it getting physical when he met with the Cardinals' decision-makers here at the NFL Scouting combine.

How else is a team going to get an understanding of your work on the line of scrimmage? Have the head coach line up across from him.

"(Jonathan Gannon) told me to get up there and demonstrate my press technique," Arnold said. "I said, 'Coach, do you want me to hit you for real?' He said, 'Yeah, hit me for real.' So I hit him."

It's fitting Gannon, who confirmed the moment, would execute such a move given his history as a defensive backs coach. He knows how to evaluate the spot. Certainly, the Cardinals will be looking closely at adding (at least one) to a position that continues to be a need.

The Cardinals gave a lot of playing time to rookies Garrett Williams, Starling Thomas V and Kei'Trel Clark last season, although it was veteran (and free-agent-to-be) Antonio Hamilton that gave them their best work.

"Game reps are one, the biggest evaluation tool, and it's also your biggest tool for the player to improve," Gannon said. "The biggest area for growth is game reps. Not that reps aren't important in training camp and OTAs but it's a lot different covering a slant on third-and-3 in Seattle in gotta-have-it time than OTA 2 when no one is out there."