You've Got Mail: After Minicamp, It Gets Drafty

"Hey Darren. What do you think of the new duds ? For as much as I didn't like the old unis for having too much flair, these new ones are shockingly simple. Don't get me wrong, I like them. Hump was right, that they are clean and classy. I guess my only gripe is the red uniforms. That white 'Arizona' across the chest is kind of unusual. I would've preferred if it were black. Just to mix it up a little bit because man are these things simple. There is not a single stitch of decoration on the pants. Again, I LIKE 'EM! I just am surprised by them. What do you think?"

Let me start with your assessment. It's always interesting with new uniforms because those who like them a lot usually don't say much. And yet there are plenty who don't like them and feel the need to say it -- even though many of them had already been upset the Cardinals hadn't updated sooner. It's funny to me how many are disappointed they are so simple because when the last ones came out so many asked why they had too much and were too busy. I like them. I was ready to see something different. But for anyone who has asked me about this over the years, you know me. I never got worked up about uniforms, and that hasn't changed.