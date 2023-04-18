Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Quarterback

The position means a lot thanks to the No. 3 overall pick

Apr 18, 2023 at 10:04 AM
The Cardinals, with eight draft picks and with the No. 3 overall selection, have a chance in GM Monti Ossenfort's first season to begin to build a roster that is desperate for an infusion of youthful talent. The draft begins April 27 – held in Kansas City, Missouri – but before then, azcardinals.com will take a look at each position and how the Cardinals may look at them on draft weekend. Here is the next position group breakdown.

Previous primers: Edge, Offensive line, Running back, Defensive line, Wide receiver, Linebacker, Special teams; Safety

Here is the next position group breakdown:

Draft primer: Quarterback

Players under contract: Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy, David Blough, Jeff Driskel

Need: Low

The Cardinals' situation: QB, as is no surprise, is about the rehab of Murray. When can he practice again, when will he be comfortable enough to play, and what will the expectations be when he does play again, given that most players coming off an ACL tear aren't quite themselves in the season after the injury even after they are healed. McCoy, Blough and Driskel will each try to prove to a new coaching staff that they are the one to start in Murray's absence.

The draft class: The Cardinals won't be drafting a QB at No. 3 but the position still holds a stranglehold over what the Cardinals might do in that slot. If quarterbacks go 1-2 (and they will), there could still be a team chasing a third QB that might want to trade up and allow the Cardinals to trade back. As always, quarterbacks in every round will gain attention. It is a quarterback league.

The conclusion: The Cardinals don't need a QB, but maybe they could go with a younger arm on Day 3? UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson is a popular dart to throw, but again, it's the future of Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson that will hold more impact for the Cardinals.

