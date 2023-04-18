Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Quarterback

The Cardinals, with eight draft picks and with the No. 3 overall selection, have a chance in GM Monti Ossenfort's first season to begin to build a roster that is desperate for an infusion of youthful talent. The draft begins April 27 – held in Kansas City, Missouri – but before then, azcardinals.com will take a look at each position and how the Cardinals may look at them on draft weekend. Here is the next position group breakdown.

Draft primer: Quarterback

Need: Low

The Cardinals' situation: QB, as is no surprise, is about the rehab of Murray. When can he practice again, when will he be comfortable enough to play, and what will the expectations be when he does play again, given that most players coming off an ACL tear aren't quite themselves in the season after the injury even after they are healed. McCoy, Blough and Driskel will each try to prove to a new coaching staff that they are the one to start in Murray's absence.

The draft class: The Cardinals won't be drafting a QB at No. 3 but the position still holds a stranglehold over what the Cardinals might do in that slot. If quarterbacks go 1-2 (and they will), there could still be a team chasing a third QB that might want to trade up and allow the Cardinals to trade back. As always, quarterbacks in every round will gain attention. It is a quarterback league.