You've Got Mail: Already Talking Free Agency And Draft

The issue with that scenario is that your other first-round pick is 27, and to get all the way back up to the 6-10 range for one of the two stud tackles (assuming they make it that far) would cost you way too much, much more than the Texans gave up to go from 12 to 3. That's a move you make, IMO, for a quarterback. Not for any other position. This is a deep draft for tackles; there should be other options for the Cardinals either at 27 (or around there if a trade up a few spots is made, or even the second round) that the team can get a good player without sacrificing what it would take to move up. And that doesn't even include another strong option -- in a draft deep in receivers, maybe it's the reverse and you spend the 4 on a tackle and get a good receiver later.