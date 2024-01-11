International Games, And Perhaps The Cardinals Take Part?

The Cardinals have known their 2024 opponents, all 17 of them, for a few weeks now. But then the NFL released on Thursday the teams -- most of them, at least -- who will be hosting international games next season, and the Cardinals potentially could be in play.

Two of the teams the Cardinals are set to visit, the Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers, will play "home" games internationally next season. The Vikings will have a game in London, the Panthers a game in Munich. In theory, the Cardinals could end up as the "visitor" in either game.

(The NFL is expected to have a game in Brazil as well, and the one team who has marketing rights in Brazil are the Miami Dolphins -- so it would make sense the Dolphins would "host" a game there, and, yes, the Cardinals are scheduled to play at Miami next season.)

The opponents for the England and Germany games will be announced when the full NFL schedule comes out in May. (The Brazil game, the first in that country, is expected to be announced in the future but prior to the schedule release.)

The Cardinals played in London in 2017, losing to the Rams. They have played in Mexico twice, in 2005 and 2022 against the 49ers both times, and split those games.