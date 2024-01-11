Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

International Games, And Perhaps The Cardinals Take Part?

Vikings and Panthers are on schedule; Dolphins could fit too

Jan 11, 2024 at 10:09 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals have known their 2024 opponents, all 17 of them, for a few weeks now. But then the NFL released on Thursday the teams -- most of them, at least -- who will be hosting international games next season, and the Cardinals potentially could be in play.

Two of the teams the Cardinals are set to visit, the Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers, will play "home" games internationally next season. The Vikings will have a game in London, the Panthers a game in Munich. In theory, the Cardinals could end up as the "visitor" in either game. 

(The NFL is expected to have a game in Brazil as well, and the one team who has marketing rights in Brazil are the Miami Dolphins -- so it would make sense the Dolphins would "host" a game there, and, yes, the Cardinals are scheduled to play at Miami next season.)

The opponents for the England and Germany games will be announced when the full NFL schedule comes out in May. (The Brazil game, the first in that country, is expected to be announced in the future but prior to the schedule release.) 

The Cardinals played in London in 2017, losing to the Rams. They have played in Mexico twice, in 2005 and 2022 against the 49ers both times, and split those games. 

This isn't to say the Cardinals will be picked for any of those games. I certainly don't have any insight. But for now, just by virtue of next season's opponents, it's possible.

2023_MIN_0826ce_1698
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

Blake Gillikin 'Indebted' To Cardinals After Solid Year

Punter takes to Instagram to pen personal season review
news

The Snap Count Story - Week 18

Collins gets most work of season against Seahawks 
news

The End But A Beginning, And Seahawks Aftermath

news

James Conner's Quest For 1,000, And Friday Before The Seahawks

news

'Good Guy' Hollywood Brown Wouldn't Mind Cardinals Return

James Conner wins PFWA award for team MVP
news

No Punting Work No Problem For Blake Gillikin

After no-kick day in Philly, punter aims for 50-yard average
news

Light The Dortch: Cardinals Wide Receiver Just Makes Plays

Whenever given the chance, well-traveled wideout proves himself
news

'No Doubt' Kyler Murray Will Be Cardinals Quarterback

Gannon asked about future after big game from signal-caller
news

The Snap Count Story - Week 17

Defense plays season-low 49 snaps in Philadelphia
news

A special Kyler Murray, Gannon's Day, And Eagles Aftermath

news

A True Hollywood Story, And Friday Before The Eagles

Advertising