You've Got Mail: Browns Week

"Hi Darren, thanks for giving Cardinal fans a way to get your perspective. I have an opinion and then a question. I believe a happy, healthy Kyler Murray is still one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL. The keys are HAPPY and HEALTHY. Now that he has a coach that he can respect and a new GM I think he can be happy. Anyway, to my question, I think the Cardinals have six draft picks in the first three rounds, two in the first round. Shouldn't the Cardinals keep Kyler and use the picks to get a really good left tackle, a really good edge rusher and a really good wide receiver? I know that on paper that looks easier than maybe it actually is, but the Cardinals will not just have pick options, but trade options as well."