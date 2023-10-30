Change Of Plan: Cardinals Will Start Kyler Murray Or Clayton Tune Against Browns

A day later, Jonathan Gannon re-opened the door for a Kyler-in-Cleveland scenario.

More unexpectedly, the Cardinals coach said that if Kyler Murray isn't ready to start at quarterback yet on Sunday, it will be rookie Clayton Tune who will get the start against the Browns.

Gannon had said Sunday night after his team's loss to Baltimore that Joshua Dobbs would start in Cleveland.

"I talked to all the quarterbacks (Monday) morning," Gannon said. "We will keep ramping up Kyler and see how he progresses throughout the week."

Murray remains on the PUP list. He must be activated no later than Nov. 8 to the 53-man roster, and he has been practicing fully healthy since last week. He didn't even have a practice designation for his rehabbed knee last Thursday and Friday, although he did get an injury designation of doubtful on Friday before the game.

"He's coming off a major injury, he's had a couple weeks of work here, he's made major strides but we want to make sure he feels comfortable with everything we are doing," Gannon said.

Gannon said "I truly don't know" when he will choose between Murray and Tune before this week of practice.

Dobbs struggled for three quarters against the Ravens before leading a fourth-quarter comeback that fell short in a 31-24 defeat. Gannon said after the game he still had "complete confidence" in Dobbs and that he hadn't given any thought to using rookie Clayton Tune.

Gannon said after watching the video of the game again, he changed his mind to go to either Murray or Tune and bench Dobbs.

Tune is excited for the opportunity, Gannon said. "The things we saw in preseason and the things we saw him work on, he's done a good job," Gannon added. "I think he'll go out and sling it, if he's out there."