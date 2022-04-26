You've Got Mail: Draft Week

"Mr. Urban, I am a long-time Cardinal fan. My father and I saw them win the 1947 Championship against the Eagles. This is not a question as such but I would like your opinion. Over my years of frustration, I have watched the Cards struggle to be competitive. Pat Peterson mentioned that the Cardinals have a culture issue. What is your opinion regarding the team's culture over the last several years that you have been associated with them? Thank you for the fine work that you do and rest assured that I will be a Cardinal Fan forever!"

Impressive that you were able to see the title in 1947. We might have to do a Folktales mini-episode about that. I have seen the "culture" question. For me, the organization is in a much better place now than when I first started covering the team in 2000. Are there things that could be improved or are being worked on to be improved? Sure. There are no perfect workplaces. We talk about culture, but that didn't stop Antonio Brown from going sideways with the Steelers, it didn't stop Tom Brady from wanting to leave the Patriots and it's not stopping Deebo Samuel from demanding a trade from the 49ers. I will forever be a Pat P guy -- he was great for me the whole time he was here -- but he would've returned to the Cardinals (in the current culture) if they had paid him what he wanted. He noted that a good culture wouldn't have let Chandler Jones walk, but that was a business decision, much like letting P2 walk the year before. It may or may not work out, but that was just the NFL.