The Philosophy Of Free Agency This Offseason

In arguably the craziest offseason in league history, GM Steve Keim has heard the concerns surrounding the Cardinals' free agency process.

While blockbuster trades and splashy signings were completed involving the bigger names in the league, the Cardinals stayed relatively quiet.

The team added former Giants' lineman Will Hernandez, who likely will start at right guard this year. Former Chargers' tight end Stephen Anderson will provide depth at his position, and former Viking cornerback Jeff Gladney should have a role in the secondary. Linebacker Nick Vigil is there for depth.

But the remainder of their moves thus far centered on re-signing their free agents outside of those acquisitions. Tight end Zach Ertz, running back James Conner, backup quarterback Colt McCoy and wide receiver A.J. Green headline the list of returnees.

"I think the positive is that when you can re-sign your own players, you already know what you're getting," Keim said. "We have guys in Zach Ertz, James Conner, and A.J. Green, guys who have come back and (we) know what we're getting in terms of preparation, work ethic, and attention to detail. That's the hardest part about free agency.

"It's not like college scouting when you get all the background information. Unless a coach coached a player on another team, you're making big commitments based on what you've seen on tape, which is difficult because you don't know that much about the person."

Kliff Kingsbury said the offense would have to improve, but it was essential to have the trio re-signed.