You've Got Mail: Falcons Week

"Hi Darren, I continue to laud praise on two rare Keim draft successes in Cam Thomas and Myjai Sanders. Thomas in particular flashes every game he's in, which leads to the never ending question "why dont Thomas and Sanders get the start at pass rush? I still see Golden alot and I just don't get it. Anyways, pivot a little bit, last week you were asked about draft picks. You said Will Anderson (the kid out of Alabama) would be your pick. I do agree. However, I just wanted to throw out this rhetorical and get your thoughts: Jalen Carter (Interior DL out of Georgia) is a dominant dude in the middle. Something we desperately need, especially with Watt gone. Im openly wondering if Thomas and Sanders make it so we don't have to chase an outside pass rusher? I'm not saying these guys are stars yet, but see enough to where I think drafting Carter as the interior force, and keeping Thomas and Sanders as our 1-2 could genuinely be great. Is that not reasonable?"