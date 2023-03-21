You've Got Mail: Free Agency Marches On

"Hi, Darren! When I look at the current roster, I'm kind of shocked by the numbers of free agents we have. I can probably guess that it's kind of normal to have a few free agents each year, but that much seems a little off. Am I wrong? Also, fans can't help themselves and wonder if there's a problem with Kyler Murray. Every fan who actually watch him play know how much of a talent he is. Us fans don't know what's going on with everything related to game preparation, leadership, etc. Is the off the field stuff really that bad? Thank you so much for reading my questions."

The Cardinals did have a significant amount of free agents. The reasons for this are yes, the drafting over the years had left certain spots needing short-term fixes. It also came from the reality the Cardinals had more than their fair share of injuries and guys were signed in-season to fill those holes and they were always just stop gap. In some ways, it's better this is the current situation, because Monti Ossenfort has an easier way to overhaul the roster with this kind of flexibility. As for Kyler, I'm not in the locker room, I'm not around him enough. I know he was good enough to be pretty good for good stretches of his first three seasons. Last year wasn't good for anyone. I know what Kelvin Beachum said -- and I listened to it, rather than just read selected quotes -- and listening to Beach, I understand what he was trying to say. I have been curious to see Murray with a different coaching staff and perhaps a different approach. This season -- once Murray returns to the field -- I think will give everyone much more clarity. And that includes Kyler himself.