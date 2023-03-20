Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Agree To Deals With Zach Pascal, David Blough

Teams brings in receiver with size and potential quarterback help

Mar 20, 2023 at 04:44 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals are signing former Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal.
Matt Patterson/AP
The Cardinals need some size at receiver, and made an addition in that area on Monday.

The team agreed to a two-year contract with veteran Zach Pascal, at 6-foot-2 an option to be able to play outside. Pascal was with the Eagles -- and new Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon -- last season after spending four years with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Cardinals also agreed to a one-year deal to bring back quarterback David Blough, who started the team's last two games in 2022.

In those two starts, Blough completed 38-of-58 passes for 402 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He joins Colt McCoy as the options -- for now -- to fill in for Kyler Murray while Murray rehabs his surgically repaired ACL.

He could be throwing to Pascal. In 2022, Pascal appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles, making 15 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown. He had averaged 37.5 catches for 472 yards in his four Colts seasons, and the only game he has missed in his five seasons was against the Cardinals in 2021 when he was out with COVID-19.

The biggest question about the Cardinals' receiving corps remains the future of DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins has reportedly been shopped for a potential trade, something to which the wideout said he is paying attention. If Hopkins were to be dealt, the Cardinals would need a body like Pascal's on the outside. The top receivers on the roster after Hopkins are Hollywood Brown, Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch, all of whom are shorter than 5-10.

