Cardinals Free Agent Tracker For 2023

Free agency is here.

NFL teams can officially start talking to potential free agents now, for two days They can start signing free agents on other teams beginning Wednesday at 1 p.m. Arizona time. And whatever direction new GM Monti Ossenfort decides to take, the roster is going to look significantly different this season.

The Cardinals, according to overthecap.com, have about $33 million in cap space, although that is with a significant amount of free agents and the need to sign their draft picks.

The list of players the Cardinals have with expiring contracts -- and those they sign from other teams -- will all be tracked here, so bookmark the link to keep track as the offseason progresses.