Cardinals Free Agent Tracker For 2023

Free agency is here.
NFL teams can officially start talking to potential free agents now, for two days They can start signing free agents on other teams beginning Wednesday at 1 p.m. Arizona time. And whatever direction new GM Monti Ossenfort decides to take, the roster is going to look significantly different this season.
The Cardinals, according to overthecap.com, have about $33 million in cap space, although that is with a significant amount of free agents and the need to sign their draft picks.
The list of players the Cardinals have with expiring contracts -- and those they sign from other teams -- will all be tracked here, so bookmark the link to keep track as the offseason progresses.
UFA - unrestricted free agent, RFA - restricted free agent, ERFA - exclusive rights free agent
CARDINALS FREE AGENTS
|NAME
|POSITION
|STATUS
|Trace McSorley
|QB
|UFA
|Corey Clement
|RB
|UFA
|Darrel Williams
|RB
|UFA
|Pharoh Cooper
|WR
|UFA
|Stephen Anderson
|TE
|UFA
|Maxx WIlliams
|TE
|UFA
|Rashaad Coward
|OL
|UFA
|Cody Ford
|OL
|UFA
|Kelvin Beachum
|OL
|UFA
|Max Garcia
|OL
|UFA
|Sean Harlow
|OL
|UFA
|Will Hernandez
|OL
|UFA
|Joshua Miles
|OL
|UFA
|Billy Price
|OL
|UFA
|Justin Pugh
|OL
|UFA
|Zach Allen
|DL
|UFA
|Michael Dogbe
|DL
|UFA
|Trysten Hill
|DL
|UFA
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|LB
|UFA
|Ben Niemann
|LB
|UFA
|Ezekiel Turner
|LB
|UFA
|Tanner Vallejo
|LB
|UFA
|Nick Vigil
|LB
|UFA
|Antonio Hamilton
|CB
|UFA
|Josh Jackson
|CB
|UFA
|Byron Murphy Jr.
|CB
|UFA
|Charles Washington
|S
|UFA
|Aaron Brewer
|LS
|UFA
|Matt Prater
|K
|UFA
|Andy Lee
|P
|UFA
|David Blough
|QB
|RFA
|Antoine Wesley
|WR
|RFA
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|Re-signed 3/10
|Jonathan Ledbetter
|DL
|ERFA
|Andre Bacellia
|WR
|ERFA
|Jace Whittaker
|CB
|ERFA