Cardinals Free Agent Tracker For 2023

Mar 13, 2023 at 08:59 AM
Free agency is here.

NFL teams can officially start talking to potential free agents now, for two days They can start signing free agents on other teams beginning Wednesday at 1 p.m. Arizona time. And whatever direction new GM Monti Ossenfort decides to take, the roster is going to look significantly different this season.

The Cardinals, according to overthecap.com, have about $33 million in cap space, although that is with a significant amount of free agents and the need to sign their draft picks.

The list of players the Cardinals have with expiring contracts -- and those they sign from other teams -- will all be tracked here, so bookmark the link to keep track as the offseason progresses.

UFA - unrestricted free agent, RFA - restricted free agent, ERFA - exclusive rights free agent

CARDINALS FREE AGENTS

Table inside Article
NAMEPOSITIONSTATUS
Trace McSorleyQBUFA
Corey ClementRBUFA
Darrel WilliamsRBUFA
Pharoh CooperWRUFA
Stephen AndersonTEUFA
Maxx WIlliamsTEUFA
Rashaad CowardOLUFA
Cody FordOLUFA
Kelvin BeachumOLUFA
Max GarciaOLUFA
Sean HarlowOLUFA
Will HernandezOLUFA
Joshua MilesOLUFA
Billy PriceOLUFA
Justin PughOLUFA
Zach AllenDLUFA
Michael DogbeDLUFA
Trysten HillDLUFA
Kamu Grugier-HillLBUFA
Ben NiemannLBUFA
Ezekiel TurnerLBUFA
Tanner VallejoLBUFA
Nick VigilLBUFA
Antonio HamiltonCBUFA
Josh JacksonCBUFA
Byron Murphy Jr.CBUFA
Charles WashingtonSUFA
Aaron BrewerLSUFA
Matt PraterKUFA
Andy LeePUFA
Table inside Article
NAMEPOSITIONSTATUS
David BloughQBRFA
Antoine WesleyWRRFA
Greg DortchWRRe-signed 3/10
Jonathan LedbetterDLERFA
Andre BacelliaWRERFA
Jace WhittakerCBERFA

