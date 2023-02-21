You've Got Mail: Gannon's Time Now With Cardinals

"Hi Darren, looks like we got our coordinators. I think the overall 1st impression is 'jarring.' I think I sent in a comment some weeks ago saying how usually in the NFL teams tend to ocellate from extreme to extreme when making major coaching changes. Meaning we just had the young, up and comer, unproven hot shot in Kliff Kingsbury and so the statistics suggested our next coach would be a old grizzled BA type. We got anything but. The team went younger and even more inexperienced with this new coaching staff. Which on one hand is scary as a fan. On the other, I think clearly Monti is making these decisions and so I think there's some vindication for Michael for people who are accusing him of meddling."