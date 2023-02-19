Cardinals Reportedly Get Their Coordinators

The holiday weekend is here but Jonathan Gannon promised he'd be working on setting his staff and he has taken the first step.

Saturday night, he reportedly picked his defensive coordinator, and Sunday morning, it was his offensive coordinator.

Drew Petzing, the 35-year-old quarterbacks coach of the Cleveland Browns and the man expected to be Gannon's pick even before Gannon got the job, was reported by NFL Network as the Cardinals' new offensive coordinator. He worked with Gannon when both were with the Vikings.

Nick Rallis, the 29-year-old linebackers coach for the Eagles under Gannon this past season, has been picked to be the new defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network. His relatively short coaching career in the NFL started in 2018 with the Vikings, for whom he coached through 2020 (with Gannon) before both moved over to the Eagles.