You've Got Mail: Heating Up Around The Facility

"Hi Darren. Adding on to the ongoing concern of the new regime dismissing the 2022 draft class (particularly in regard to Myjai and Thomas), why have we heard no news on Lecitus Smith or Marquis Hayes? Word is our center is this Froholdt, which if he's the best man, fine. But gut feeling really feels like our 2022s are getting redheadedstepchild'ed right now, and I don't like it. For all of Steve Keim's draft faults, I felt the 2022 class could've been one of the better ones, top to bottom. Even cornerback CB Christian Matthew is still here."

You haven't heard much because there hasn't been anything to say. Neither were working with the first unit and frankly, beyond that, you can't judge much on the offseason. We will see how it plays out in camp, but it should be kept in mind -- whether you want to put cute verbiage on it or not -- that with a new coaching staff and a new GM they are going to evaluate players differently. We don't know how they see Smith and Hayes. But we will see how training camp goes, when players get to hit each other for real and maybe there will be movement on the depth chart.