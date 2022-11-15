You've Got Mail: Mexico (And 49ers) Week

"Hey Darren, thanks for taking the time and patience with all these questions. My question is how hard is it to answer these questions from us fair-weather fans? I have been a fan since the team moved in the 80's and through my military career, I got to watch highlights and none cooler than when the Red Birds were in the Super Bowl. Watching Fitz run down the center of the field was one of the coolest things to ever see as a fan. My question is what do you think causes us to forget we had a playoff team last year -- yes they are having a rough season but so are most of the other NFC teams?"

Let's start with the idea of "fair-weather fans." There are levels to fandom, to be sure, but ultimately, I don't see fans as fair-weather. When your team isn't going well, it stings. And some people are going to be more emotional about it than others. That's not fair-weather to me as much as being human. I've been there before myself with sports teams in my life. I think last year's playoff berth would've had more staying power if a) the Cardinals hadn't stumbled their way into the end of the season and b) hadn't looked so bad in the postseason game itself. It's tough to hold that up as a plus. Again, everyone has to absorb this in their own way. But I also have to handle this in my own way. The fans can be angry if they want; I don't have to take on that burden if I don't want to. Hopefully the mailbag and social media can keep working toward a happy medium.