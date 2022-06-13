You've Got Mail: Minicamp Has Arrived

"Darren. Love the mailbag and appreciate the honesty. One of the many things I love about football is the salary cap and how it levels the playing field for all teams. But I have to be honest, I don't understand it fully. Specifically, as a Cardinals fan, it baffles me how the Rams in particular (and other teams too for that matter) seem to work contracts that allow them to satisfy many big stars (Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner, Aaron Donald, etc.) and still stay under the salary cap while we seem to struggle with that kind of flexibility and imagination. Again, I admit I don't understand the nuances of the cap and how extensions and bonuses work so forgive me. Why can't we seem to get to that place? Thank you as always for your insight."

It's impossible to get into every nuance, but the Rams this year, for instance, aren't as harsh on the cap because of the way they have structured deals. Yes, Aaron Donald has a $27 million cap number and Jalen Ramsey is at $23M. Cooper Kupp is at $17.8M. But Matthew Stafford, for 2022, is only $13.5M, a very low number for a QB. Wagner is only $2.5M and Allen Robinson $4.3M. In a lot of ways, it's set up the way the Cardinals were a season ago, when they had low numbers for Watt, Hudson and Hop.

But as the Cardinals have found and the Rams will find, the bill will come due. If you do it right, you can find replacements for the lower two-thirds of the roster in the draft to fill holes of the guys that have left. But they couldn't afford to keep Robert Woods, or Von Miller, and there are always going to be a give and take. Plus, when you are good, you might be able to draw a player for a little less (like Wagner.)