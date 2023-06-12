You've Got Mail: Minicamp Week

"I'm concerned about Paris Johnson Jr. What is he? Well he's a left tackle and our future left tackle. But what is he today? A left guard? A right tackle? I think it's imperative they have a plan, and not a look-and-see. I think Josh Jones is absolutely going to be a starting tackle somewhere else next year, another failure of Arizona's development and lack of a plan (he was our highest-rated offensive player per PFF, by the way). For his long-term development it's absolute critical he has a home, practicing and playing ONE position. What will that be in 2023?"

I'm sorry you are concerned. He may or may not be the future left tackle. Kid hasn't even put on pads yet. I agree that Jones was solid down the stretch last season, but you have no idea how this new coaching staff has analyzed his game or how he'd fit into this offense. I would guess he will play on the right side in 2023. Whether he stays there or not will probably be based on D.J. Humphries. But here's the deal. You have two ways to play this. You can either draft a young tackle and potentially put him on the right side until Humphries is no longer the left tackle, or you let Humphries (or whomever) play out their time and hope you can find an immediate good replacement in the draft or wing it with JAG replacements until you can. That doesn't seem particularly efficient. And maybe Hump sticks around and you have excellent bookend tackles for a few years.