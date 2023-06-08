Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Waiting For BJ Ojulari To Sign

The quest for guaranteed money has slowed many second-rounders

Jun 08, 2023 at 11:20 AM
Let's start here: BJ Ojulari, the Cardinals' second-round pick and new outside linebacker, will be signed and it won't be a big deal.

He isn't signed yet, the lone member of the Cardinals' draft class not to have signed. It does not make him an outlier by any measure. Of the first 25 picks of the second round from the draft, only two have signed contracts thus far. That is because of guaranteed money, one of the few things that are still negotiable in this day and age of slotted contracts.

Ojulari was taken 41st overall. The two players in the top 25 of the second round to have signed thus far are No. 37 defensive end Derick Hall of the Seahawks and No. 38 tackle Matthew Bergeron of the Falcons.

Every draft pick signs a four-year contract. Last year's No. 41 overall pick got 70 percent of his Year Three money guaranteed. (The first two years will be guaranteed.) That's the backdrop for what all these second-rounders are trying to figure out with their teams.

Will Ojulari be signed by camp? I'm sure. I'd bet all of the NFL draft picks will be signed by camp. That's not an issue anymore.

