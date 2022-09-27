You've Got Mail: Panthers Week

"Hey Darren. What a roller-coaster couple of weeks! I am not ready to panic yet, but I am curious as to your opinion on where you think which aspect of the Cardinals game plan needs to be cleaned up. Does it come down to the coach and the playcalling, the players and the execution (ie dropped balls, communication), something else not mentioned or maybe a combination of all? As the most respected opinion in the mailbag. what do you think they need to focus on to get back on track! As always, thanks Darren!"

To echo Kyler Murray, I wish I knew. Mostly because if I did, I could parlay it into a much bigger paycheck. Of course it is a combination of all. To think this all is because of one reason, I just don't buy it. I'll say this: I thought when the Cardinals were at their best last season, there was a ground game threat that isn't there right now. There was the Conner-Edmonds 1-2 punch and still the threat of Kyler on the ground. Murray is not comfortable running as much, and definitely not when Aaron Donald is around. The running game has been hit and miss, in part because they keep falling behind. And there is a lack of explosive plays right now. In three games, the Cardinals have a total of five plays that gained at least 20 yards -- two runs, three passes. And the longest was the 30-yard pass to Greg Dortch to set up a field goal at the end of the first half Sunday. It's tough to win without some bigger chunk plays.