On The Run, Kyler Murray Makes A Difference

That doesn't include the scrambling that can buy time and tire the pass rush.

"I don't think that's something you scheme for," said Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner, with the Super Bowl champs visiting State Farm Stadium on Sunday. "That's something you just try not to allow to happen. (Kyler) can extend plays."

No time has that ever been more apparent than the first two-point conversion Sunday, a play that Murray said didn't feel anywhere near 21 seconds and didn't feel anywhere near 85 yards of ground covered by the time it was over.

His linemen didn't agree.

"I thought the play was over three times," left tackle D.J. Humphries said. "He took off that last time and I was like, 'I hope you get there, bud. I don't know if I can get over there or not.' "

Whether Murray ever approaches the 800-plus rushing yards he reached in 2020 isn't a lock. As teammate Hollywood Brown said, he loves watching Murray pile up first downs running it himself "as long as he stays healthy," and that's always the catch.

Murray isn't going to run just to run. But he's too dangerous to not run just to not run either. The Cardinals' offense proved that, and as Murray said, it's part of his game.

"I don't foresee myself getting slower anytime soon," Murray said.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES

The Cardinals, after he cleared waivers, re-signed wide receiver Andre Baccellia to the practice squad on Wednesday.