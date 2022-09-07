Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Colt McCoy Placed On IR; Cardinals Promote Trace McSorley

Team brings back Guarantano to practice squad

Sep 07, 2022 at 09:15 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Quarterback Colt McCoy practiced some last week, but now is headed to IR where he must miss at least four games.
Ethan Hajas/Arizona Cardinals
Quarterback Colt McCoy practiced some last week, but now is headed to IR where he must miss at least four games.

Kyler Murray is ready to start the season, but his backup is not.

The Cardinals placed No. 2 quarterback Colt McCoy on injured reserve on Wednesday with a calf injury suffered Monday. McCoy had been dealing with an arm issue through much of training camp, but coach Kliff Kingsbury said that was healed. Now McCoy must miss at least the first four games of the season.

To take his place on the roster, the Cardinals promoted Trace McSorley from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. They also re-signed QB Jarrett Guarantano, who was with the team through the preseason, to the practice squad to fill McSorley's spot.

"It's unfortunate," Murray said. "It was kind of starting the week off on a downer, someone getting hurt, someone you care about. On his birthday, it's tough.

"But it's good. Trace is good, he's ready to go. I'm focused on executing on Sunday."

The team also signed cornerback Corey Ballentine to the practice squad. Ballentine has spent time with the Lions, Giants, Jets, and Falcons. To make room, the Cardinals released wide receiver Jontre Kirklin from the practice squad.

Losing McCoy may not make a major impact assuming Murray stays healthy, although McCoy did lead the Cardinals to a 2-1 record last season when Murray was out because of an ankle sprain. McSorley played the vast majority of the snaps in the preseason for the Cardinals -- neither Murray or McCoy appeared in a preseason game.

The Cardinals returned to the practice field Wednesday. It will also be the first day of the official injury report.

Related Content

news

Kliff Kingsbury, Patrick Mahomes Finally Meet In NFL

Chiefs QB played for coach at Texas Tech

news

How To Watch: Chiefs vs. Cardinals, Week 1

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Kansas City Chiefs at the Arizona Cardinals on September 11, 2022.

news

Injury Report: Week 1 Vs. Chiefs

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 1 matchup with the Chiefs

news

Cardinals Name Their Captains For The 2022 Season

Thompson gets honor for first time in career

news

You've Got Mail: Chiefs Week

Topics include waiver claims = depth, Conner usage, and offensive line depth

news

One-Time Chief Darrel Williams Ready To Face His Former Team

Notes: Thompson happy with new contract; Golden, Ertz day-to-day

news

Cardinals Still Sorting Through Cornerbacks Situation Heading To Week 1

Kingsbury hints on further additions to the roster

news

As The Season Dawns, A Glance At The Cardinals' 53-Man Roster

After first-round playoff exit, team faces tougher schedule

news

Cardinals Lock Up Jalen Thompson With Contract Extension

Safety's deal now runs through 2025 season

news

A Golden Opportunity To Highlight Female Football

Linebacker, Nicole Bidwill take part in Nike Kickoff Classi

news

Cardinals Re-Sign Aaron Brewer; Place Antonio Hamilton On NFI

Kennard back with practice squad; Wesley, Washington on injured reserve

Advertising