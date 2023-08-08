You've Got Mail: Preseason Week Versus The Broncos

"Hey Darren, first of all, big fan of your mailbox. I've been now wondering for years why it's so hard to hear the reporters' questions at press conferences. I mean I get why we don't hear them. They don't use a mic. But doesn't it bother you, too, when you can only hear your questions at best indistinctly in the video? For the most part, I always have to guess what the question was based on the player's/coach's answer. Super annoying. And even harder for a non-English native speaker. Is there a chance that something will be done about it? Best greetings from Germany."

I appreciate the request. I can bring it up. But again, and I have talked about this before, the press conferences -- at least the daily ones -- have ended up posting full to watch more out of happenstance. They were never really intended to be watched as a stand-alone. They are for writers to gather quotes for their stories and other outlets to post soundbites in produced stories. I'm not sure there is an easy way to get the questions at camp given the logistics; it's not like a presser to introduce a coach, let's say, it's more laid back, reporters sit wherever and basically shout out questions, and there isn't going to be a mic passed around, not with everything else that happens post-practice. It's better during pressers at the facility where we all sit in a smaller room and there is a mic that can pick up most of the questions.