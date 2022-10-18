You've Got Mail: Saints Week

"Kudos to VJ, the defense and special teams for keeping us in a horrendous offensive game as long as they could Sunday. 'The situation in practice isn't the same as the situation in games. All of us have to look in the mirror and get stuff right.' Marquise Brown said that but, this is the common sentiment in all press conferences. What is happening in practice? Are we not simulating the real thing well enough?"

Honestly, I'm not sure that's how it works. I suppose practice things could change, but I tend to agree with Hollywood. You can prepare in practice. I'm not sure you can simulate an NFL game. I know you can't. You don't have a chance to have your head knocked off in practice. But that's true for every team in practice. It's not unique to the Cardinals. Without knowing specifically what they are missing on, you can't understand what it might mean. The other thing is, in practice, the players aren't the same -- you can scout team the defense out there where guys might be, but you can't rep Aaron Donald out there rushing, or something like that.

From Gabe Spain:

"Hi Darren. This Robbie Anderson trade reeks of desperation. Are we desperate? Yes. But I think it compounds issue. I don't see Robbie reacting well if Kyler snaps at him for running the wrong route. This feels like it could be worse than whatever positives we might get."

I know Anderson has had issues in the past. He just had one this weekend with Panthers' coaches, and got sent to the locker room during the game. So your concerns make sense. But with Brown being down, the Cardinals needed a bigger receiver that can get down the field. All along the idea for Brown was to either make teams pay for covering him and not doubling Hopkins, or make them pay for doubling Hopkins. Without Brown, they felt they needed another piece.