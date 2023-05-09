You've Got Mail: Schedule Is Coming And Rookies Join The Fun

"I understand about (trading for) the extra draft picks. But unless this guy turns out to be an Orlando Pace, the Cardinals failed to fill one of their greatest needs: pass rush. It is like the 49ers picking someone else besides Nick Bosa. What are your thoughts? Also, why haven't the Cardinals gone out to get an experienced QB to cover until Kyler returns. The team has very talented wide receivers and running backs so why waste them for 3-to-6 months if not a whole year."

The Cardinals took a pass rusher in the second round. If you are arguing that they should've gone after any pass rusher -- or if you are arguing they should've gotten Will Anderson and not made the trade from 3 -- I'll argue the other side of what you are saying. How do you know Anderson is going to be Nick Bosa? Or that Paris Johnson won't be Pace-like? You don't. No one does. So they did what they felt was the best move for their team right now. As for QB, they have three experienced QBs on the roster already, all with some starts. If you are asking why they aren't getting someone better, I guess I'd have to know who you are talking about. The QBs available are all going to be in the same ballpark, talent-wise.