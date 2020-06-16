You've Got Mail: The Minicamp Week That Wasn't

"When looking back to 2011, we draft Patrick Peterson in April and traded away Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie in July for Kevin Kolb. Do you think they drafted P2 knowing DRC would be dealt soon? I'm just trying to figure out what the mindset was. Because let's pretend the Kolb trade never happened (wouldn't it be nice). Would you rather have PP+DRC? Or (prime) Fitzgerald+Julio Jones? Wowzas. Really can't go wrong. Man does the Kolb trade hurt even more when you consider what could've been."

So I understand what you are saying. But here's the thing: Who was your quarterback if you don't make the trade? John Skelton? I love John, but I think we all saw enough of him to know he wasn't the answer. Max Hall? They had no one. You can argue the Kolb trade was forced and that the Cardinals should've prepared themselves to be in a better position than they were. (And technically, no trades were supposed to be discussed during the lockout, which is why the Kolb trade took so long while the new CBA was being hammered out. But did they know they could likely lose DRC when they took Peterson? ¯\(ツ)/¯) Peterson turned out to be a pretty good pick, though, and without making the trade, instead of having DRC-P2, you were probably instead looking at DRC and ... Blaine Gabbert.