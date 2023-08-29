You've Got Mail: The Morphing Into The 53

"Here we go again. This talk about the Cardinals tanking the season because of the trades they made. I think they knew they were not going to re-sign Isaiah Simmons next year. I think the writing was on the wall when they did not pick up his option. He would have had to play like Budda Baker in the preseason to get them to change their mind. I think they wanted to get something for him in return. I wish him the best. He was one of my favorite players. And we do not know if they asked for more and just couldn't get it. What do you think about the trade?"