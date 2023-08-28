Cardinals Release Colt McCoy As Final Cuts Begin

Jonathan Gannon was asked multiple times if Colt McCoy was going to be the starting quarterback, and multiple times the Cardinals coach said the team wasn't naming starters yet.

The reasoning became clear on Monday, when the team began cutting to a 53-man roster by releasing McCoy.

The Cardinals are reportedly going to keep Kyler Murray on PUP to start the season, raising the real possibility that Joshua Dobbs, who just arrived in trade, could be the Cardinals' Week 1 starter. Rookie Clayton Tune could also still be in the mix, and David Blough's chances to make the team also jumped.

Also released were defensive backs Sean Chandler and Nate Hairston. Center Pat Elflein was placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

McCoy had been the No. 1 quarterback through the entire offseason and training camp. While Tune was always given the chance to compete for the starting job, he never usurped McCoy for all the No. 1 snaps. But when the team traded for Dobbs last week -- a player they had tried to acquire as a free agent in March -- it immediately changed the dynamic of what might happen on the QB depth chart.

McCoy had battled elbow issues through the offseason but other than having a couple of practice days where he worked but didn't actually throw the ball, he did not miss any practice time. In his brief appearances in two preseason games, he completed 9-of-12 passes for 42 yards.

The Cardinals have to be down to a 53-man roster by 1 p.m. Arizona time on Tuesday.