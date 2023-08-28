Kyler Murray Expected To Start Season On PUP List

The verdict is in -- quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ will remain on the Physically Unable to Perform list to begin the regular season, and will have to sit out at least the first four games of the 2023 season.

"He's going to start on one of those two lists," Gannon said.

The other list would be Injured Reserve, although to be on IR and be able to come back in four games Murray would first have to be kept on the initial 53-man roster. It'll be easier for the Cardinals just to keep Murray on PUP and end with the same result while saving the roster spot.

If Murray is on PUP, the earliest he would be able to practice with the team is Oct. 2, the day after the Cardinals Week 4 game against the 49ers. He could stay on PUP longer.

"I wouldn't want to go out there and hurt the team, or hurt myself," Murray said in late July. "The advice I've gotten from a lot of people around me is, obviously, to go when you are ready. Don't feel pressured to come back because of this situation or that situation. I feel when that time comes, I'll know."

When it comes to recovering from an ACL injury, it's different for everybody, which Gannon pointed out earlier in camp when comparing it to the rehab of tight end Zach Ertz. Murray and Ertz suffered an ACL tear a month apart from each other. Ertz was activated off the PUP list Aug. 15.

"He's got a plan that's football-related, and he's got a plan that is rehab-related," Gannon said. "Both are important, but obviously the plan that's most important is his health."

The earliest Murray could play a game is Oct. 8, when the Cardinals host the Bengals. If he is still not healthy, he can remain on the sidelines beyond the four games.

The Cardinals also decided to release veteran quarterback Colt McCoy, who up until Thursday was the expected Week 1 starter. With the news surrounding Murray's health and the McCoy move, the acquisition of Joshua Dobbs became clearer.