You've Got Mail: The Offseason Has Arrived

"Darren. As we enter the offseason, I have a content suggestion. You've heard of 'Where are they now?' I think you should do a 'What went wrong?' with some notable Cardinal misses. What went wrong with Cody Brown? Slightly before my time, but a top college pass rusher getting cut 16 months after being second-round pick is memorable. What went wrong with Andy Isabella? He was a dominant college WR, with elite speed. So what was it about the NFL that didn't click? What went wrong with Jonathan Cooper? A dominant college guard. Kudos to Steve Keim for at least trying to invest in the OL. He breaks his leg and is never the same again. Did he catch the yips? What went wrong with David Johnson? Guy was Christian Mccaffrey-esque. MVP candidate. One day his football ability evaporates. Poof! Like a light switch. What happened? All of these are purely your opinion, from a sideline observer (with sprinkle of insider...)"

I'll try to give you what I can. Cody Brown was a reach from the start, a guy the Cardinals overdrafted because they were so desperate for an edge rusher and that's who was available at that point. He got hurt as a rookie and simply never showed any real promise. Isabella struggled to get away from being a body-catcher, and while he was fast he wasn't necessarily quick and that's why he was drafted to be a slot guy he wasn't really built for (and he was too small to be an outside guy.) I would've liked to see what Cooper could've been if he hadn't broken his leg -- I do think he lost confidence after that -- but at least he was worthy enough to help get Chandler Jones in trade. And as for David Johnson, he was great in 2015 and great in 2016. But once he got hurt in 2017 -- and then got a big contract after that season despite missing the year -- he wasn't the same. Part of that was playing in a terrible offense in 2018, part of that was losing the Arians offense in which he was so good.