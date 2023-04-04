You've Got Mail: The Roster As April Arrives

"What are your thoughts on this Lamar Jackson v Ravens saga? I think it's topical to the Cardinals because Kyler's contract keeps getting brought up as a rational for Lamar's asks. I'll say this: the Ravens are the best organization in football for a reason. I think they were right to say no. I hated that we paid Kyler. He wasn't worth it. I would be in full support of teams putting their foot down and saying 'no more $50M' QBs. It kills your roster."

Again, there are multiple things you bring up. I am not sure how you mean Kyler's contract is brought up as a rational for what Jackson wants, because the only way it makes sense if it is brought up is to note that Murray did not get a fully guaranteed deal. And Jackson is reportedly looking for more guaranteed money than Deshaun Watson so I'm again not sure what Kyler would have to do with it. Salaries aren't going backward, so this thing about QBs not making that much isn't happening. They are that important. As for my thoughts on the "saga" itself, Jackson has earned the right to demand what he wants in free agency. He has to deal with the franchise tag, but he can ask for what he wants, and the Ravens can give it to him or not. I have no problem with players trying to get what they want.