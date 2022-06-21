You've Got Mail: Who Stood Out This Offseason?

"Last week I asked a question about the delay in free agent acquisitions and you responded with the question 'how does signing guys now protect us from injuries?' I'll answer you: Because other teams need players too. Perfect example is Robert Alford. Can we all agree that the Cardinals are basically using Robert Alford as a fallback plan? If Marco or Murph were to get hurt, Alford would probably be signed the next day. Problem with that 'plan' is that Alford is a free agent and can very well get signed by some other team today. And then Marco or Murph get hurt. What then? This is not just about Alford. He was one example. The point was we need several positions. CB, DL, a WR. So do other teams. And by nature, the best get picked first. So by the time we 'get around to signing guys" it's going to be bargain bin guys."